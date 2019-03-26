Nexi IPO price range values Italian payments group at up to 6.4 bln euros

MILAN, March 26 (Reuters) - Nexi on Tuesday priced its shares at between 8.5-10.35 euros in an initial public offering that values the Italian payments group at up to 6.4 billion euros ($7.2 billion) and will be one of Europe’s biggest bourse listings this year.

Nexi said that its enterprise value, which includes net debt, stood at up to 8.1 billion euros.

The company will issue new shares in the IPO for up to 700 million euros and use proceeds to cut debt to 1.7 billion euros at the end of the offer. Shares are expected to start trading in April, Nexi said.($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi)