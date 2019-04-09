Italy's Nexi tightens IPO price range to 9.00-9.50 euros - source

MILAN, April 9 (Reuters) - Italian payments group Nexi has tightened the price range for its ongoing initial public offering (IPO) to between 9.00 euros and 9.50 euros per share, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The initial price range for what is expected to be one of the biggest European IPOs this year was set last month at between 8.50 and 10.35 euros per share.

Books for the offer are due to stay open until April 11, while the company’s market debut is expected on April 16.

No early closure of the IPO period is expected, the source added.