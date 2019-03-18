Italian payments firm Nexi launches IPO

March 18 (Reuters) - Italian payments firm Nexi launched its initial public offering on Monday, in what would be one of the biggest listings in Europe this year.

Nexi’s private equity owners - Bain Capital, Advent and Clessidra - are aiming to raise between 600 and 700 million euros in fresh cash for the company, as well as listing part of their existing stake. Sources told Reuters in February the advisers are targeting an overall valuation of around 8 billion euros ($9.07 billion). ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong, editing by Huw Jones)