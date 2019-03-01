Italy's Nexi approves 600-700 mln euro cash call as part of IPO

MILAN, March 1 (Reuters) - Italian banking services provider Nexi said on Friday it had approved a capital increase of between 600 million and 700 million euros ($795 million) as part of its plans to list.

Nexi, owned by private equity firms Bain Capital, Advent and Clessidra, said its pro-forma adjusted core earnings in 2018 were 424 million euros.

It said it expected its core earnings to rise to 519 million euros in the next two years thanks to initiatives not yet carried out.