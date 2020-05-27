Financials
May 27, 2020 / 6:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nexi's private equity owners sell 8.8% stake at 14.2 euros/share

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 27 (Reuters) - Mercury UK, a vehicle of private equity firms that hold a controlling stake in Nexi, has placed an 8.8% stake in the Italian payments group at a price of 14.2 euros per share, a Milan-based trader said.

The price represents a 7.2% discount to Nexi’s closing price of 15.305 euros a share on Tuesday.

The sale comes as Nexi advances in talks with rival SIA over a potential merger to create an Italian champion in the fast-growing payments sector.

Mercury UK, which announced the placement through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure late on Tuesday, held around 52.12% of Nexi, according to the company website.

Barclays, Goldman Sachs and HSBC managed the offering. (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; writing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below