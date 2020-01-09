Financials
January 9, 2020

Mercury UK to sell 7.7% in Italy's Nexi via accelerated book building



MILAN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Mercury UK - a vehicle of private equity firms Bain Capital, Advent International and Clessidra - said on Thursday it was offering shares equal to 7.7% in Italian payment group Nexi to institutional investors.

The stake, which is made of 48.5 million shares, has a value of around 600 million euros, Mercury UK said in a statement, adding it would sell it through an accelerated book building.

Mercury UK currently holds a stake of around 60.1% in Nexi, Italy’s stock exchange regulator website showed.

The exact price at which the shares will be sold will be communicated at the end of the transaction. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

