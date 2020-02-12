Italy's Nexi earnings in 2019 boosted by sales growth, cost cutting

MILAN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Italian digital payment group Nexi posted a 18.5% increase in core earnings in 2019 boosted by cost cutting and a growth in sales.

The company, which saw revenues of 984 million euros, posted core earnings of 503 million euros ($548.82 million), broadly in line with company guidance and market expectations.

In a statement Nexi chief executive Paolo Bertoluzzo said actions taken last year would help the company seize M&A opportunities “in a more dynamic and active international environment”.

Last December Nexi bought the retail payment business of Italy’s biggest bank Intesa SanPaolo in a 1 billion euro deal.

The European payment sector is undergoing a consolidation, with the companies trying to keep up with fast-changing consumer habits and technologies. Earlier this month Worldline agreed to buy French rival Ingenico in a 7.8 billion euro deal. ($1 = 0.9165 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin)