Italy's Nexi lifts 2021 revenue outlook after larger-than-forecast Q1 rise

MILAN, May 13 (Reuters) - Italian payments group Nexi on Thursday improved its outlook for 2021 revenues and said transactions had accelerated from mid-April, after reporting a higher-than-expected turnover for the first quarter.

Nexi shares jumped on the results, briefly triggering an automatic trading suspension. They rose 2.7% by 1125 GMT.

The company said it hoped to grow revenues by a high single-digit or double-digit percentage this year, compared with the mid-to-high single digit rise it had guided for in February.

Nexi posted a 2% increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 140 million euros in the first quarter, while revenues rose 4.1% to 259 million euros, ahead of company expectations.

In a trading update published in April, Nexi had said revenues would broadly match the previous year’s figure in the first three months of 2021. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Valentina Za)