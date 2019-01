SEOUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s top chat app operator Kakao Corp is reviewing a bid for the holding company that controls South Korean gaming company Nexon , a company spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.

Kakao has been internally reviewing whether to participate in bidding for the gaming company, but has not reached a decision yet, Lee Yoon-kun, a spokesman for Kakao Corp, said. (Reporting by Heekyong Yang, editing by Louise Heavens)