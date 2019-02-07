S.Korea's Netmarble partners with China's Tencent for Nexon holding company bid - Korea Economic Daily

SEOUL, Feb 7 (Reuters) - South Korean gaming firm Netmarble Corp is partnering with Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings to bid for the company that controls South Korea’s Nexon, the Korea Economic Daily newspaper reported on Thursday.

Kim Jung-ju, founder of Nexon, the country’s biggest gaming company, plans to sell a 98.64 percent stake in NXC Corp held by himself and related parties including his wife, the newspaper reported last month.

Netmarble said in late January that it will form a consortium to bid for Nexon. (Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Jan Harvey)