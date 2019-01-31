S.Korea's Netmarble to participate in bid for Nexon

SEOUL, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Netmarble Corp, South Korean mobile gaming company, said on Thursday it will form a consortium to bid for the holding company that controls Nexon Co .

“We believe the tangible and intangible values of Nexon are important assets to Korea,” Netmarble said in a statement, adding that its sales to overseas companies would weaken the competitiveness of the country’s gaming industry.

Netmarble said it had been considering to acquire Nexon for two months and decided to participate in the bid a month ago. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)