Nexon founder scraps plan to sell stake in holding firm - source

SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - Nexon Co founder, Jungju Kim, has scrapped plans to sell a controlling stake in the parent of the South Korean gaming firm, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

“I am not picking a preferred bidder in light of market conditions and others,” he said in an email sent to bidders including Netmarble, Kakao and MBK Partners, South Korean newspaper Joongang Ilbo reported. Nexon did not have immediate comments. (Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)