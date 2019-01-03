Nexon founder to sell controlling stake in gaming co's holding firm - report

SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The founder of South Korean gaming company Nexon is set to sell a controlling stake in Nexon’s holding firm NXC Corp, the Korea Economic Daily newspaper reported on Thursday.

Nexon is listed on the Tokyo stock market.

The value of the stake up for sale was estimated at 10 trillion won ($8.9 billion), the paper said, citing unidentified industry sources.

Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley have been selected to manage the sale, the report said.