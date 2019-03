(Corrects spelling of Nexstar throughout, changes media packaging slug to “NEXSTAR MEDIA-DIVESTITURE/“ from “NEXTAR-DIVESTITURE/“)

March 20 (Reuters) - Nexstar Media Group said on Wednesday it would sell 11 television stations to Tegna Inc and eight to E.W. Scripps Co for about $1.32 billion in cash.

Separately, Nexstar said it was in talks to divest two more stations in Indianapolis. (Reporting by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)