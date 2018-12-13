Company News
December 13, 2018 / 11:51 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Nexstar settles U.S. probe into TV industry anti-competitive practices

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it has reached a settlement with Nexstar Media Group Inc in the agency’s probe into the exchange of sensitive information by competitors in the broadcast industry.

The department had alleged that Nexstar agreed with other companies across the United States to share information that affects advertising pricing. The settlement bars direct and indirect sharing of such information, and requires Nexstar to cooperate in the ongoing investigation, the department said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander

