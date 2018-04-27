Greenbridge raises stake in Norway's Next Biometrics to 18 pct

OSLO, April 27 (Reuters) - The top shareholder in Norway’s Next Biometrics, Greenbridge Investment Partners, has raised its stake to 18 percent in a share issue that first presented in March, Greenbridge said on Friday.

Greenbridge owned 16.72 percent of the fingerprint technology maker before the share issue.

Greenbridge was formed by investors Melker Schorling and Ola Rollen, the chief executive of Sweden’s Hexagon.

Rollen was unanimously acquitted of charges of illegal insider trading in Next’s shares by a Norwegian court in January. Prosecutors have appealed the verdict. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)