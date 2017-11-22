NEXT Biometrics to show latest fingerprint smart card sensor at Nov 28 conference

Nov 22 (Reuters) - NEXT Biometrics said in a statement:

* The fingerprint sensor technology firm will exhibit its latest products and technologies at TRUSTECH 2017 on Nov. 28 in Cannes

* The annual event focuses on secure transactions, authentication and connectivity solutions used in the financial services and retail industries, enterprise security and Internet of Things applications, as well as to meet government identification requirements

* At TRUSTECH, NEXT Biometrics will showcase smart cards using its flexible fingerprint sensor modules in addition to demonstrating a new generation of fingerprint sensor technology and scanners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)