LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The chief executive of British clothing retailer Next has sold shares in the firm worth over 10 million pounds ($12.7 million), the company said on Tuesday.

Simon Wolfson sold 153,000 shares at a price of 66.05 pounds each, netting 10.12 million pounds, according to a stock exchange notification. ($1 = 0.7860 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)