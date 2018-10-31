Sales growth falters at UK's Next but guidance maintained

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next on Wednesday reported a slight slowdown in full-price sales growth in its third quarter but maintained its full-year profit guidance.

Next, which raised its guidance last month, said full-price sales rose 2.0 percent in the 13 weeks to Oct. 27, having risen 2.8 percent in the previous quarter.

For the full 2018-19 year Next forecast full price sales growth of 3 percent and pretax profit of 727 million pounds ($924.2 million) versus 726.1 million pounds in 2017-18, keeping the guidance it issued in September. ($1 = 0.7867 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)