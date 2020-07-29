Bonds News
July 29, 2020 / 6:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK retailer Next's Q2 sales decline by better-than-expected 28%

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Next said its full-price sales in the second quarter declined by a 28%, a much better result than it expected at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing it to forecast full-year profit of about 195 million pounds ($252 million).

“Warehouse capacity has come back faster than we had planned, and store sales have been more robust than anticipated,” the British fashion retailer said on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7739 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

