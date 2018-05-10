UPDATE 1-Next raises profit forecast as warm weather boosts sales

(Adds detail, background)

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next upgraded its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, after an improvement in spring weather boosted first-quarter sales.

Next guided for a full-year pretax profit of 717 million pounds. Its previous guidance was 705 million pounds.

Next had been Britain’s most successful clothing retailer this century in terms of profits but has faltered over the last two years as consumer spending has increasingly moved away from clothing towards holidays and entertainment.

However Next said that first quarter sales were around 40 million pounds ahead of the company’s internal forecast, helped by warm weather in recent weeks which followed a previous cold spell.

Full price sales were up 6.0 percent in the first quarter, and the company forecast a sales increase of 2.2 percent for the full year to January 2019.

Next shares have increased 17 percent so far this year but are trading well below levels of two years ago. They closed at 5,246 pence on Wednesday, valuing the equity at 7.4 billion pounds.

Recent UK consumer data, surveys and company updates have been downbeat, adding to concerns of slow UK growth and distress in the retail sector.

Already this year Toys R Us UK, electricals group Maplin and drinks wholesaler Conviviality have plunged into administration, while fashion retailer New Look and floor coverings retailer Carpetright are closing stores. (Reporting by Alistair Smout and James Davey, editing by Larry King and Kate Holton)