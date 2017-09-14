UK retailer Next nudges full-year outlook higher

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next nudged its full-year sales and profit guidance higher on Thursday after seeing an improvement in trading in the last three months, helped by demand for its directory business.

Next said first-half profit fell by 9.5 percent to 309.4 million pounds ($409 million). It lifted its full-year full price sales range to between -2.0 percent and +1.5 percent, from a previous range of between -3.0 and 0.5 percent in August. ($1 = 0.7571 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton)