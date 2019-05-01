Cyclical Consumer Goods
Next benefits from warm Easter with 4.5 pct Q1 sales rise

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - British clothing chain Next on Wednesday said warm weather over the Easter holiday drove a 4.5 percent rise in full-price first-quarter sales, beating its own forecasts of a 3.2 percent rise.

Next, which trades from more than 500 stores in Britain and Ireland, about 200 stores in 40 other countries and its Directory online business, said full-price sales at stores fell 3.6 percent in the 13 weeks to April 27, while online sales rose 11.8 percent. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

