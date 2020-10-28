UK's Next upgrades profit forecast again after strong Q3 sales

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Next upgraded its full-year profit guidance for the third time in as many months after full-price sales in its third quarter exceeded its expectations.

The company, which does more than half of its sales online, said full-price sales rose 2.8% in the 13 weeks to Oct. 24, its fiscal third quarter.

It said its full-year pretax profit was now forecast at 365 million pounds, 65 million pounds higher than its central scenario given in September. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)