Industry, Materials and Utilities

NextEra Energy adjusted profit rises 14% on strong renewables demand

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - NextEra Energy Inc reported an almost 14% rise in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday, benefiting from higher demand for its renewable power as a global shift to cleaner energy gathers pace.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.33 billion, or 67 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with $1.17 billion, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

