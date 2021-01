Jan 26 (Reuters) - NextEra Energy Inc, the world’s largest producer of wind and solar energy, posted a higher fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Tuesday as demand for renewable energy surged.

Excluding items, net income attributable to the company rose to $785 million, or 40 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec.31, from $706 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Rithika Krishna; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)