Oct 22 (Reuters) - Renewable energy and utility company NextEra Energy Inc reported a 12% rise in profit on Tuesday as the company’s investment in its electric utility Florida Power & Light Company paid off and it cut costs at its recently acquired Gulf Power utility.

Adjusted earnings rose to $1.16 billion, or $2.39 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.04 billion, or $2.17 per share, a year earlier.[bit.ly/33SQMuU ]