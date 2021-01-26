NextEra Energy posts loss on $1.2 billion Mountain Valley pipeline charge

FILE PHOTO: A wind farm shares space with corn fields the day before the Iowa caucuses, where agriculture and clean energy are key issues, in Latimer, Iowa, U.S. February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

(Reuters) - NextEra Energy Inc, the world’s largest producer of wind and solar energy, swung to a loss in the fourth quarter, dented by an impairment charge of $1.2 billion on its investments in the Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline.

NextEra has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the global transition from dirty fossil fuels to cleaner sources of energy. Its shares have tripled in the last five years, boosting the company’s value to around $170 billion, which is nearly as much as that of Chevron Corp.

For this quarter, however, the company was forced to take a charge on its investment in the Mountain Valley line, a long-gestating project that has faced numerous delays.

NextEra posted a net loss of $5 million in the three months ended Dec. 31, from an income of $975 million a year earlier. Shares were down 0.4% on Tuesday, off from an all-time closing high of $86.87 hit Monday.

The Mountain Valley pipeline, from West Virginia to Virginia, is one of the several oil and gas pipelines under construction that have been delayed by regulatory and legal fights with states and environmental groups.

NextEra attributed its writedown to legal and regulatory challenges, saying the project is facing “substantial delays in reaching commercial operation and increased costs associated with those delays.”

The pipeline is still expected to enter service by the end of 2021.

Excluding the charge and other items, the company earned 40 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 37 cents, as demand for renewable power generation surged.