FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
September 26, 2018 / 9:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Judge tosses NextEra lawsuit over nuclear workers database

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

NextEra Energy does not have the right to access a utility industry database used to screen workers for nuclear plants, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday, ending NextEra’s lawsuit against a trade group that manages the database.

U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks in West Palm Beach said the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI), which oversees the database, limits its use to members of the institute, and NextEra lost its right to use the database when it dropped its membership. He granted a judgment in NEI’s favor.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xEsQh0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.