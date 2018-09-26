Judge tosses NextEra lawsuit over nuclear workers database

NextEra Energy does not have the right to access a utility industry database used to screen workers for nuclear plants, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday, ending NextEra’s lawsuit against a trade group that manages the database.

U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks in West Palm Beach said the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI), which oversees the database, limits its use to members of the institute, and NextEra lost its right to use the database when it dropped its membership. He granted a judgment in NEI’s favor.

