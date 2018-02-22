FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 11:03 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

NextEra unit sues U.S. Treasury over Nevada solar plant subsidy

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A NextEra Energy Resources subsidiary that built a $1 billion solar power plant in Nevada has sued the U.S. Treasury, saying it improperly withheld about half of a $289 million cash grant the project was eligible for under a federal subsidy program.

Filed on Wednesday in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims by Silver State Solar Power South, the lawsuit said Treasury determined the project was eligible for a grant of only about $142 million but did not provide an adequate explanation of how it arrived at that amount.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CDLXHJ

