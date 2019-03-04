NextEra hit with proposed class action over Nebraska wind farm

A Nebraska homeowner has filed a proposed class action alleging that a wind farm built next to his property by Florida-based NextEra Energy made him sick because of the incessant noise and strobelike effects that occur when the wind turbine’s blades pass before the sun.

Filed on Friday in West Palm Beach federal court, the lawsuit is seeking damages to be determined at trial for hundreds of residents nationwide who live within three miles of a NextEra wind turbine. The complaint accuses NextEra of negligence and creation of a private nuisance by locating wind turbines too close to homes, interfering with residents’ use and enjoyment of their property.

