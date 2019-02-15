Kistefos unit in $38 mln bid for Norway's NextGenTel

OSLO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - A unit of Norwegian investment firm Kistefos launched an all-cash bid for broadband service provider NextGenTel Holding on Friday, valuing the takeover target at 326 million Norwegian crowns ($37.64 million), the companies said.

The bid, which was recommended by NextGenTel’s board, valued the shares at 14 crowns each, an 18 percent premium over Thursday’s closing price of 11.85 crowns.

“Over the recent months, the board of directors of NextGenTel has carefully evaluated various strategic options ... the board has unanimously decided to recommend to NextGenTel’s shareholders to accept the offer,” the service provider’s board said in a statement.

Kistefos controls about a quarter of NextGenTel’s shares via its Telecom Holding 3 subsidiary, and has won acceptance from 19 percent of owners, giving it a stake of 44 percent, the investment firm said.

Kistefos is owned by Norwegian investor Christen Sveaas.

NextGenTel posted on Friday its 2018 operating revenue at 875.6 million crowns, down 16 percent from the previous year. Its share price dived about 75 percent from its 2014 peak.