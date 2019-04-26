Westlaw News
NFL concussion judge can't fully void litigation funders' deals - 3rd Circ

A federal appeals court on Friday ruled that the judge overseeing the National Football League’s settlement with retired players suffering concussion-related injuries lacked the authority to invalidate cash-advance contracts they entered into with litigation funding firms.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia overturned a 2017 ruling that had nixed deals RD Legal and other litigation funders entered into with ex-players to forward them cash while they waited for payouts from the estimated $1 billion class action settlement.

