NFL reaches long-term media deals with Amazon, Disney and others

Slideshow ( 2 images )

(Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) said on Thursday it reached long-term media deals with Amazon.com Inc and major broadcast and cable companies that run through 2033.

Amazon.com will become the exclusive partner for the league’s “Thursday Night Football” games. The NFL also made deals with Walt Disney Co’s ESPN and ABC networks, ViacomCBS Inc, Fox Corp and Comcast Corp.

Together, these deals could be worth over $100 billion, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

The new round of contracts marks the first time a streaming service will carry an exclusive package of games, for which Amazon is paying about $1 billion per year, according to CNBC.

The other networks are paying $2 billion or more per year for their packages, CNBC reported.

“These new media deals will provide our fans even greater access to the games they love,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, adding that the “agreements bring an unprecedented era of stability to the League.”

Sports has remained one of the biggest attractions for live viewing even as U.S. audiences are cutting their pay TV subscriptions and migrating to streaming services.

Last year, viewership of regular-season NFL games averaged about 15.4 million viewers, down by about 7%, according to Nielsen.