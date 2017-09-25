NBC says Sunday night NFL ratings down from last year

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - NBC said 11.6 percent of households tuned into the National Football League game between the Oakland Raiders and the Washington Redskins on Sunday night, down from 12.9 percent who viewed the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys match-up last season.

NFL teams staged a show of solidarity with protesting players before Sunday’s games by kneeling, linking arms or staying off the field during the U.S. national anthem, defying President Donald Trump’s call for owners to fire those who refuse to stand. (Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)