NFL accused of discriminating against Black players in concussion settlement

The National Football League’s landmark settlement resolving claims by former football players suffering concussion-related injuries is being administered in a way that discriminates against Black retirees, according to a lawsuit filed on Tuesday.

NFL retirees Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport in a proposed class action filed in Philadelphia federal court alleged the process for evaluating players claims of payouts assumes Black players had lower cognitive functioning than white players.

