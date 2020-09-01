Convicted billionaire Ng Lap Seng sued over $1.9 million legal bill

A law firm that defended billionaire real estate developer Ng Lap Seng in his criminal bribery case is accusing the Macau businessman of not paying more than $1.9 million in legal fees.

The Law Firm of Hugh H. Mo on Monday sued Ng in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, alleging that Ng “simply failed and refused to pay” $1.9 million in fees, plus interest and other legal costs. Ng, who is serving a four-year prison sentence, never complained about his representation or the cost, the firm alleged.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2QLVia0