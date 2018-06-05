CORRECTED-Thailand's Minor plans to take over Spain's NH Hotels

(Corrects first para to show HNA’s stake is not a majority stake)

MADRID, June 5 (Reuters) - Thailand-based Minor International said on Tuesday it plans to launch a takeover of NH Hotels after buying a stake in the Spanish company from Chinese conglomerate HNA Group.

Minor will offer 6.4 euros for each share in NH, it said in a filing with the Spanish market regulator, after paying HNA 622 million euros ($729 million) for the Chinese group’s 26 percent stake.

That purchase will take Minor’s ownership over the 30 percent threshold at which Spanish law requires a full takeover be launched. ($1 = 0.8535 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Adrian Croft)