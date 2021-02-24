Spain's NH Hotels swings to COVID-induced 2020 loss

MADRID, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Spain’s NH Hotels swung to a sharp annual loss in 2020 and reported record-low occupancy during what Chief Executive Ramon Aragones called on Wednesday “the worst year in our history” due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demand continues to be severely affected during the start of this year, but NH said it expected a steep recovery in the medium term.

Occupancy across the group’s hotels averaged 25% last year, down from 72% in 2019, as coronavirus measures brought the global tourism trade to its knees.

Despite almost halving operating expenses across the year, NH Hotels swung to a 371 million euro ($450.54 million) loss from a profit of 103 million euros in 2019. Revenue plunged 69% to 539.7 million euros.