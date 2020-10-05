Tropical Depression Twenty-Six likely to become a storm on Monday: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical Depression Twenty-six is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm on Monday and could strengthen further into a hurricane the next day, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The system is located about 75 miles (125 km) south south-west of Kingston, Jamaica, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said on Sunday.

“The system is forecast to move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night or early Wednesday,” the NHC added.