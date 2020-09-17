Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Environment

U.S. NHC sees 90% chance of new cyclone over southwestern Gulf of Mexico

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A low pressure system over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has a 90% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, and could strengthen into a tropical depression later on Thursday, the U.S National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The system was expected to meander over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, before moving slowly northward to north-eastward on Friday and Saturday, the NHC added.

Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up