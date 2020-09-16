Teddy strengthens into Category 2 hurricane

(Reuters) - Hurricane Teddy has strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane and could reach Category 4 strength on Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The hurricane was located about 820 miles (1,315 km) east of the Lesser Antilles, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour (155 km/h), the NHC said on Wednesday.