Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday Iota has strengthened into a category 2 hurricane.

The hurricane was about 110 miles (175 KM) east of Isla De Providencia, Colombia, with maximum sustained winds of 100 MPH (155 KM/H), NHC said. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)