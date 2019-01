Jan 16 (Reuters) - Pokemon Go creator Niantic Inc said on Wednesday it had raised $245 million in a new round of financing bringing its valuation to nearly $4 billion.

The Series C financing round was led by IVP with additional strategic investments from aXiomatic Gaming, Battery Ventures, Causeway Media Partners, CRV, and Samsung Ventures, the company said. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)