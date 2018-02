AMSTERDAM, Feb 26 (Reuters) - NIBC, a Hague-based Dutch bank, will seek an initial public offering of shares in Amsterdam, the company said on Monday.

Its owner, U.S. private equity firm JC Flowers, will seek to sell a 35 percent stake in the flotation “in the coming weeks”, NIBC said in a statement. (Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)