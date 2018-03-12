FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018 / 8:51 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

NIBC Bank valued at 1.28-1.5 billion euros in listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 12 (Reuters) - NIBC Holding NV said on Monday shares in its planned listing would be priced at 8.75-10.25 euros, indicating a market value of 1.28-1.5 billion euros ($1.58-1.85 billion) for the Hague, Netherlands-based bank.

Owner JC Flowers will sell a stake of up to 30 percent in the secondary offering, worth around 384-450 million euros.

The offer period runs through March 21, with final pricing March 22 and listing the following day. ($1 = 0.8112 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
