NIBC in talks with Blackstone over cash buyout offer

AMSTERDAM, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Dutch bank NIBC said on Friday it was in advanced talks on a buyout by private equity firm Blackstone at 9.85 euros per share, an 7.8 % premium to NIBC’s closing price of 9.13 euros per share on Thursday.

The proposed offer values the company at 1.44 billion euros.

In a statement, NIBC said the idea was supported by boards and its major shareholders, JC Flowers of the United States and Dutch investment firm Reggeborgh.

NIBC said talks were ongoing and may not lead to an actual offer. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by David Evans)