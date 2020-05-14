Nibe Q1 tops forecasts, sees bigger virus hit in Q2

STOCKHOLM, May 14 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Nibe reported earnings and sales ahead of market forecasts for the first three months of the year, but said it expected a greater impact from the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter.

The firm, a maker of heat pumps, stoves and heating elements, however said that it expected the effects in the second quarter to remain manageable, “as the start of Q2 also indicates.”

“Although we were affected by the outbreak to a relatively small extent in the first quarter, we anticipate that we will be affected to a greater extent in Q2,” Nibe said in a statement.

Nibe CEO Gerteric Lindquist said that demand had varied, with heat pumps continuing to do well and demand in the semiconductor industry showing good growth, while the automotive industry as well as the oil and gas industry had seen a weaker development.

Nibe reported a first-quarter operating profit of 638 million Swedish crowns ($64.86 million), up from 575 million a year earlier, and ahead of the 613 million seen by analysts according to data from Refinitiv.