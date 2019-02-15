Nibe Q4 tops forecast, sets new sales target

STOCKHOLM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Nibe reported a quarterly operating profit above analysts’ forecasts on Friday and set a new sales target pointing to good growth in the years ahead.

The firm, a maker of heat pumps, stoves and elements, also said it was cautiously positive about 2019.

“Nibe had a strong year in 2018 since the milestone and interim sales target of 20 billion (Swedish crowns) was clearly passed. We’ve now set the next interim target at 40 billion,” Nibe Chief Executive Gerteric Lindquist said in a statement.

Lindquist said the target could be achieved within four years, and no more than seven, “depending to a great extent on global economic trends”.

The company, which has made several acquisitions in recent years, reported sales of 22.5 billion crowns ($2.42 billion) in 2018.

Fourth quarter operating profit was 905 million crowns, up from 726 million in the year-earlier quarter, and above analysts’ 871 million forecast, according to Refinitiv data.