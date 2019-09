(Adds dropped word in headline)

NAIROBI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank has approved the merger of Commercial Bank of Africa and NIC Group , it said on Friday.

“Following the merger, effective October 1, 2019, all subsidiaries will operate under a non-operating holding company, NCBA Group Plc,” the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by George Obulutsa Editing by Duncan Miriri)